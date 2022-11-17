November 17, 2022

Man barred from entering football stadiums

By Jonathan Shkurko015
Larnaca courthouse

A 34-year-old man who admitted to charges of rioting and incitement to violence during the football game between Aek and Nea Salamnina was fined €700 and banned from entering sport venues for seven months by the Larnaca district court on Thursday.

The man will also have to be physically present at the Larnaca central police station 30 minutes before and after every Aek home game for the duration of his ban, according to Larnaca police spokesperson Haris Hadjiyiasemi.

The 34-year-old was arrested after incidents that took place before and after the game on September 11 required the intervention of the anti-riot police squad.

Two other people, aged 32 and 34, were also arrested after the game, but did not admit to any charge. Their court date is set for December 9.

