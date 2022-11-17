November 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ukrainian nurses will be able to register with the health ministry

By Staff Reporter00
ministry of health

Ukrainian midwives and nurses seeking asylum in Cyprus will be able to register with the health ministry for a position, an announcement from the ministry said on Thursday.

To have credentials verified, individuals will need to be applicants hold a temporary protection permit, which is valid for one (1) year, with a margin of six months for renewals.

The nursing and midwives’ council, who will be responsible for the project, will make every effort to make the process easier for applicants, based on the ministry’s directive.

According to the ministry, applicants will be able to attend free Greek language learning courses in cooperation with the University of Cyprus, and the assessments will be promoted to competent authorities to aid Ukrainian applicants.

For more information, the ministry said that people should contact the council at 22-605455 or at [email protected] and [email protected]

