November 18, 2022

Briton’s trial for killing his wife delayed for sixth time

By Andria Kades069
couple
Janice and David Hunter

The trial of 74-year-old Briton David Hunter was delayed for the sixth time on Friday, after his lawyers requested more time for procedural matters.

Hunter admitted to killing his wife Janice, 75, who had leukaemia, in their home in Tremithousa in Paphos, last December. He said he could no longer bear to see her suffer.

Hunter’s lawyers are seeking to change the charge from pre-meditated murder to manslaughter. During Friday’s court proceedings at Paphos criminal court, his lawyers Ritsa Pekri and Nicoleta Charalambidou sought more time for procedural matters and to formulate the facts.

The new date has been set for December 5, at 9:30am.

Hunter said he killed his wife because she was faced with a terminal illness and suffering. He suffocated her by blocking her mouth and nose with his hands while she was sitting in an armchair and then tried to kill himself.

