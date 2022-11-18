Jingle all the way to Cyprus Christmas Villages

Seven villages that ooze local charm are once again transforming into festive Christmas wonderlands offering festive fun for all. Young, old, locals and tourists will be able to enjoy activities and performances around the villages this November, December and January.
Agros, Derynia, Fikardou, Kalavasos, Kalopanagiotis, Kyperounta and Polis Chrysochous will dress in their finest festive attire to spread the Christmas cheer, officially launching on November 26. The initiative is a project by the deputy ministry of tourism to promote Cypriot villages and share more of the Cyprus charm beyond its busy summer season.
Happening for the second year, and running until January 15, the Christmas Villages have grown from five villages in the first year to seven. Spectacular decorations will fill the village centres, festive music will play, and wooden Christmas houses will showcase local art and Cypriot vino-gastronomy while a rich programme of nature activities, thematic workshops and arts and crafts sessions will entertain visitors. Local artists and producers will participate by having stalls, sharing their work with the public and offering unique gift ideas for shoppers.
Most Christmas villages are hosting opening events on November 26 with music, food and drink as well as the light-up of Christmas Trees. Fikardou for example will inaugurate its Christmas village with an afternoon performance by local percussion band Batukinio, playing Afro-Brazilian sounds and a lively fiesta.
The Polis Chrysochou Christmas village will officially open at 3.30pm with Santa Claus and his reindeers and elves anchoring at Latsi Port. A festive parade will follow with the sounds of the Paphos Philarmonic Orchestra leading the way along the main streets of Polis with the participation of Santa Claus, Rudolph, elves, a stilt walker, cheerleaders, students and dance schools. Afterwards, there will be the lighting of the Christmas tree and decoration of the Square and the opening will be completed with a concert by Dimos Beke, a Cypriot singer accompanied by the Choir of the Paphos Music School.
Kalopanagiotis village too will open the season with a marching band at 5pm, a choir performance and an opening ceremony with the Police Philharmonic and songs, poetry and a choir in sign language. In turn, the Kalavasos Christmas village will open with a presentation of the traditional archery uniforms, a children’s choir, the lighting of the central square and traditional Cypriot dances. Plenty more happenings will take place in the villages until January 15, giving visitors a taste of Cypriot culture and hospitality – Christmas style.
Cyprus Christmas Villages
Agros, Derynia, Fikardou, Kalavasos, Kalopanagiotis, Kyperounta and Polis Chrysochous turn into Christmas Villages. November 26-January 15. www.christmasvillages.com.cy