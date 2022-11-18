November 18, 2022

Man arrested on suspicion of three car arsons

A 57-year-old man was arrested early on Friday morning on suspicion of setting three cars on fire in Limassol.

Police said the man set fire to two cars half an hour after midnight. The vehicles belonged to a 57-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman and were parked outside their house.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to extinguish the blaze but both vehicles were destroyed.

Then, at around 2am, the man reportedly set fire to a 43-year-old’s car, which was also destroyed.

During investigations into the arsons, police arrested the suspect on Friday morning.

