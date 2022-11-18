November 18, 2022

Traces of explosives found at Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden says

gas leak at nord stream 2 as seen from the danish f 16 interceptor on bornholm
File photo: Gas bubbles from the Nord Stream 2 leak reaching the surface of the Baltic Sea shows a disturbance of well over one kilometre diameter near Bornholm, Denmark

Investigators have found traces of explosives at the site of the damaged Nord Stream pipelines, confirming that sabotage had taken place, a Swedish prosecutor said on Friday.

Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which link Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea and have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis.

Denmark last month said a preliminary investigation had shown that the leaks were caused by powerful explosions.

“Analysis that has now been carried out shows traces of explosives on several of the objects that were recovered,” the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

