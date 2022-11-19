November 19, 2022

Anastasiades: Neophytou provides vital continuity

President Anastasiades at the event on Friday

Government’s work in the past ten years can only be continued with the election of presidential candidate Averof Neophytou, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Friday during a meeting at the extended electoral office of Disy in Limassol.

According to a statement by ruling Disy, the president referred to the government’s work in the past ten years at his address, saying that this should not be sacrificed.

“We have contributed €350 million so far to address the problems that are obvious, we see them,” Anastasiades said mentioning the introduction of the minimum guaranteed income, of the national health scheme Gesy, the minimum pension for the vulnerable and the minimum wage.

He added that reforms have been made so that the state can operate even more efficiently by creating deputy-ministries, local government and by reforming the judiciary with a number of laws.

The president noted that what has been achieved so far should not be sacrificed.

“We must not risk them with experiments. We need continuity. That will be the greatest service we will give to our country.”

Continuation can only be achieved with Averof Neophytou, the president said.

Last month, Disy leader and presidential candidate had suggested the president might not be fully behind him in the coming elections, resulting in a meeting of the two to clear the air.

After the meeting, both politicians highlighted their bond as members of the same party with Anastasiades referring to Disy as ‘family’.

