November 19, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Education

UCY and Tepak collaborate over MA programme

Two public tertiary institutions are collaborating to offer for the first time an inter-university English language postgraduate degree on design for social innovation.

The University of Cyprus and the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) signed a ‘historic’ memorandum of understanding last week with the aim to work closely for the preparation of the proposal for the distance learning MA Design for Social Innovation.

The programme will be submitted to the Cyprus Agency of Quality Assurance and Accreditation in Higher Education (CYQAA), the competent authority for ensuring the quality of higher education.

After signing the memorandum, UCY rector professor Tasos Christofides said the signing is indicative of the good cooperation between the two universities while it marks the beginning of the offering of other distance learning programmes.

The programme will be attractive to students from around the world since it will be offered remotely and in English, Tepak rector Panayiotis Zafiris said in his own statements.

The inter-university Master’s programme will be coordinated for the University of Cyprus by the department of architecture and the department of business and public administration and for Tepak by the department of multimedia and graphic arts.

