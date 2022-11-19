November 19, 2022

Young driver caught at twice the speed limit

A 21-year-old man driving over twice the speed limit on the Nicosia – Larnaca motorway was arrested on Saturday morning.

The young man was driving his car at a speed of 204 kilometres when the maximum sped limit is set at 100 kilometres on the Nicosia -Larnaca motorway near Athienou.

His car was stopped for a check at around 9.30am and the man was transferred to the Aradipou police station.

He was charged in writing and then released pending his court appearance on November 21.

