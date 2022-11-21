November 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police investigating threats after Paphos café deal went sour

By Staff Reporter00
Police are investigating a complaint of threats received by a 27-year-old café owner in Paphos.

According to police statement, the complainant alleged that she was threatened by a 40-year-old man who is being investigated by Paphos CID, along with a second person, whose details are currently unknown. Both are wanted for conspiracy to commit a felony and extortion with threat of theft.

According to the police spokesman, Michalis Nikolaou, last Friday, the 27-year-old reported receiving threats  which appear to have been made after the 40-year-old, who had given money to the complainant to become a partner in her café, changed his mind and asked for his money back.

The café owner returned a portion of the money, however, he demanded an additional €4,000 and in order to secure it, a second person allegedly met the complainant and threatened her should she not comply.

Investigations are underway to establish the identity of the second person while the 40-year-old is wanted, police said.

