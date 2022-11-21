November 21, 2022

Spat continues over 8-year-old’s ‘exclusion’ from school

Parents, the union for the disabled (Kysoa) and others held a protest on Monday morning outside the school of an eight-year-old pupil who they claim is being discriminated against by authorities and forced into special education.

The pupil, in year two at the B’ Makedonitissa primary school, had been evaluated by specialists in 2021 and assigned to a special education unit.

The parents objected officially to the decision, and it was decided to allow the pupil to attend general instruction, on a trial basis.

In May this year, a reassessment was carried out and all experts recommended that the student attend the special unit, the ministry of education said. The parents again filed an appeal, but it was rejected.

According to the decision, the student will be taught Greek and maths within the framework of the special unti and will be taught with the rest of the class for other subjects.

The ministry said Kysoa was wrong to brand the situation as ‘exclusion’ since the student will continue her studies within her school community and with her classmates.

“[The] parents have since been depriving their child of the right to education,” the ministry announcement continued, “keeping her at home and refusing to comply with the decision of the special education committee. The child came to school only when there was an educational trip or theatrical performance.”

The parents have refused to take the child to school to attend lessons in the special unit so has been kept at home.

The ministry cautioned Kysoa and any other concerned party, to “be properly informed of the facts” before making public statements.

 

