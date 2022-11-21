November 21, 2022

Tremors felt in Indonesia capital after earthquake in West Java, strong quake rattles Crete

By Reuters News Service0234
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake rattled the Indonesian capital Jakarta for several seconds on Monday, the weather and geophysics agency (BMKG) said.

The epicentre was on land in Cianjur in West Java, about 75 km southeast of Jakarta, and at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), BMKG said, adding there was no potential for a tsunami.

Some people evacuated offices in the central business district of Jakarta, while others reported feeling buildings shake and seeing furniture move, Reuters witnesses said.

Muchlis, who was in Cianjur when the quake hit, said he felt “a huge tremor” and the walls and ceiling of his office building were damaged.

“I was very shocked. I worried there will be another quake,” Muchlis told the Metro TV news channel, adding that people ran out of their houses, some fainting and vomiting because of the strong tremors.

BMKG chief Dwikorita Karnawati, speaking to reporters at parliamentary building, advised people to stay outdoors in case of aftershocks.

Suko Prayitno Adi of the BMKG said authorities were checking the extent of the damage caused by the quake.

A few hours earlier a strong earthquake struck off the Greek island of Crete early but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake was of magnitude 5.5, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said, and was felt as far away as Cairo, Egypt.

Earlier, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) had revised the magnitude of the earthquake to 5.4 from 6.

The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.71 miles), EMSC said.

