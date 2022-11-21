November 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Vaccination certificate centres moved

By Staff Reporter00
latsia

The health ministry announced on Monday that the health certificate office, the vaccination certificate issue centre and the adults’ and travellers’ vaccination centres have been transferred to the Latsia health centre from the old Nicosia general hospital.

More information can be found by calling the numbers 22467496, 22801522 and 22801609.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Leaving Cyprus for a new life

Alix Norman

MPs consider out-of-court fines for noise pollution

Andria Kades

Ryanair adds five new routes, increases airport presence

Jonathan Shkurko

Husband to stand trial for attempted murder

Nikolaos Prakas

Record-breaking mushroom fry-up in Spilia

Nikolaos Prakas

Error: Phase 4(04) not found

Constantinos Psillides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign