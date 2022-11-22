November 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Dance performances and films at Egomio Cultural Centre

By Eleni Philippou00
german dance films

Dance Waves Festival, a contemporary dance event held for 13 years by Dance Lab, returns this weekend for two days of performances by artists from Cyprus and abroad. Eight performances will take place at the Egomio Cultural Centre starting on Saturday.

Opening the 2022 edition of the festival is a performance by Olivia Court Mesa from Israel titled I Carry, You Hold. Then Spanish dancer Arnau Perez will present Single, a piece that was awarded first prize at the Internationales Solo Tanz Theatr Stuttgart 2021. Then two local productions will conclude the first evening with Milena Ugren Koulas’ The Magical Other and Nicole Yiannaka’s I Am.

The second and final day of Dance Waves begins with Part A at 5.30pm on Sunday with performances for a young audience but also whoever feels young to get inspired. Zoe Giorgalli will present her piece titled Choro-grafia while Danae Demetriadi and Dionysios Alamanos follow with their work Napi, the Girl and the Bubble. Part B continues with Samatha Moysi’s Gray Beats my Soul, which was awarded during the recent Cyprus Choreography Platform. The final performance of the 2022 festival welcomes Gil Kerer from Israel with the piece Concerto for Mandolin and Strings in C Major by Vivaldi.

Also at Egomio Cultural Centre, on Sunday is a series of short film screenings within the framework of the dance film festival Moving Images. Between 12pm and 5pm German dance films will be presented in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut Zypern. Three films give a glimpse into the dance scene in Germany, where many international artists work. The films are New Version, Dignity and Carrieres which will be shown in a continuous loop throughout the event.

 

Dance Waves Festival 2022

Two days of dance performances. November 26-27. Egomio Cultural Centre, Nicosia. 7.30pm on day 1, 5.30pm on day 2. €10 for adults, €5 for children. Tel: 22-781104

German Dance Films

Film screenings within the framework of the dance film festival Moving Images. November 27. Egomio Cultural Centre, Nicosia. 12pm-5pm. www.goethe.de

Related Posts

Eurovision voting to be opened up to non-participating countries

Reuters News Service

’Tis already the season for Christmas Markets

Eleni Philippou

December brings 2nd Film Festival on Disability

Eleni Philippou

Book Review: Marigold and Rose by Louise Glück

CM Guest Columnist

One more month of performances at Rialto for 2022

Eleni Philippou

9th Cyprus Jazz and World Music Showcase fast approaching

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign