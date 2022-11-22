November 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Eighteen-year-old captain arrested in irregular migrants case

By Staff Reporter00
cyprus coast guard
Cyprus coast guard

Police on Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old man in a case under investigation, concerning the arrival of a boat with illegal passengers off the coast of ​​Famagusta.

According to a police statement, the vessel was spotted around 1:50 pm on Monday, sailing approximately 12 nautical miles southwest of Cape Greco. The boat was stopped by the coast guard and was found to have 10 men on board, two of whom were minors.

The boat and its passengers were safely brought ashore.

Investigations concluded that the boat had sailed from Syria, early last Saturday and according to testimonies obtained, the captain was the 18-year-old, who was arrested and detained to facilitate investigations.

Upon completion of the police examinations, the nine passengers were transferred to the Pournara reception centre.

The 18-year-old is expected to be brought before the district court of Famagusta on Tuesday. 

