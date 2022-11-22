November 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Kurds stage protest over Turkey attacks

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Ðïñåßá Êïýñäùí ðñïò ôçí ÁìåñéêáíéêÞ êáé ÑùóóéêÞ ðñåóâåßá

Kurds living in Cyprus held a small protest and a series of meetings with government officials on Tuesday, in the aftermath of airstrikes by Turkey in Syria over the weekend.

The Kurdish Movement in Cyprus met the EU Commission in Cyprus Representative Myrto Zambarta and then House President Annita Demetriou.

Following their meetings, the Kurds then marched to the US Embassy and handed the ambassador a letter calling for the Turkish airstrikes in the autonomous administration of north and east Syria, Rojava, and Syria to stop.

They then walked to the Russian Embassy to condemn the Turkish attacks.

 

 

Related Posts

Bill covering lower prices on staple goods delayed until next year

Elias Hazou

MPs hear halloumi agreement has not been implemented

Andria Kades

Ministry reiterates girl is not being excluded from school

Andria Kades

Akel’s solutions to energy crisis ‘mock the people’ says minister

Elias Hazou

Case filed against Islamic complex in north thrown out of court

Nikolaos Prakas

Airport passengers offered free Cyprus breakfast

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign