November 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Paphos police issued 81 fines in 24 hours

By Staff Reporter
police car
File photo

Paphos police issued 81 fines in 24 hours during a coordinated operation to prevent traffic violations, it was announced on Tuesday.

According to Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou, police dealt with 81 traffic violations, of which 16 related to driving over the speed limit, and two to driving under the influence.

The rest were minor traffic violations such as traffic signal violation, driving without a licence and others.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old man was allegedly found driving under the influence of drugs and with a suspended driver’s licence in Paphos.

Nicolaou said that around 11.50 on Monday night, members of the traffic police flagged down the driver, who tested positive in a drug test. Further tests showed that he was driving with a suspended driver’s license and also owed fines of €6,500.

The 34-year-old was arrested and taken into custody.

