November 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Parklane accepted into global luxury travel group Virtuoso

image by matthew shaw photography
© Matthew Shaw All rights reserved and all moral rights asserted.

Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol has been accepted into Virtuoso®’s exclusive portfolio of luxury travel partners, comprising over 2,200 preferred suppliers in 100 countries.

According to Parklane Resort & Spa Hotel Manager Louisa Ioannidou, inclusion in Virtuoso will present new sales and marketing opportunities to the network’s more than 20,000 luxury travel advisors and their highly desirable clientele. Virtuoso agencies worldwide sell an average of USD $25-$30 billion annually, making the network the most significant player in luxury travel.

“Virtuoso’s acceptance process is incredibly selective, so becoming a preferred partner is a true honour,” said Hotel Manager Ioannidou. “The reputation Virtuoso member agencies have for outstanding dedication to their clients is a perfect fit with our own bespoke approach to service.

“Now that we are part of this renowned network, we look forward to offering Virtuoso advisers and their clients the special amenities, values and experiences that surpass their expectations,” she added.

By joining Virtuoso’s collection of the finest luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and other travel entities worldwide, Parklane is unlocking a new dimension of prestige.

Virtuoso’s partners, which specialise in world-class client service and experiences, provide superior offerings, rare opportunities and exceptional value for Virtuoso clients. Parklane will now be able to market to Virtuoso clients via network vehicles and to Virtuoso agencies through multiple communications channels and events, including Virtuoso Travel Week, luxury travel’s pre-eminent worldwide gathering.

Furthermore, Parklane’s acceptance into Virtuoso gives it direct relationships with the world’s leading leisure travel agencies in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

