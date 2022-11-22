November 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Rainy and windy

By Staff Reporter0189
weather
Partial clouds in Polis Chrysohous area

On Tuesday the weather will be partly cloudy. In the morning, local rains and isolated storms are expected in the west and north, while in the afternoon isolated rains or storms are expected in the mountains, the interior and the east. Winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, but stronger at times up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be rough in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to 23 C in the interior, the west and north coasts, 24 C on the remaining coasts and 13 C in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday night, there will be occasional increased cloud cover. The winds will be north-westerly to north-easterly, weak, up to 3 Beaufort and the sea will gradually become calmer. Temperatures will drop to 9 C inland, 14 C on the coast and 7 C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday, there will be occasional increased cloud cover. Temperatures will not change appreciably.

On Thursday and Friday, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop on Thursday to fluctuate slightly below the average for the season.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

One more month of performances at Rialto for 2022

Eleni Philippou

Antimicrobial resistance a ‘key priority’, says health minister

Iole Damaskinos

Eighteen-year-old captain arrested in irregular migrants case

Staff Reporter

Public works to close off traffic lane on Larnaca-Ayia Napa highway

Staff Reporter

Police caution public to be wary of new online payment scam

Staff Reporter

Cyprus consumer watchdog issues guidance on Black Friday

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign