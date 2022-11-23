Pharos Arts Foundation lines up two concerts for early December

Two concerts with musicians from abroad are set to take the stage of The Shoe Factory. The Pharos Arts Foundation opens the last month of the year with a cello and piano recital by Gal Nyska and Ishay Shaer on December 1.
Their evening concert, beginning at 8.30pm, will feature a unique programme of works by Schumann, Brahms, Debussy, Ligeti, Gaspar Cassado and David Popper and is supported by the Embassy of Israel.
Cellist Nyska made his debut as a soloist with the Juilliard Orchestra in Avery Fisher Hall in Lincoln Centre under the baton of Dennis Russel Davies, and has since appeared in concerts and recitals in venues such as the Grande Salle des Invalides in Paris, Alice Tully Hall in New York, Kennedy Center in Washington and the Tel Aviv Museum of Art.
Similarly, and with appearances with such renowned orchestras as the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse, and BBC National Orchestra of Wales, pianist Shaer is gaining an increasing international reputation as a soloist having established himself as a highly regarded chamber musician.
Continuing the music for December is a piano recital by 17-year-old Dmitry Ishkhanov on December 9. “Dmitry is an outstanding interpreter of classical music, who besides his incredible potential, already demonstrates mature and unique artistic capabilities,” organisers say. “Among his biggest accomplishments was his debut, at the age of 14, at Carnegie Hall, performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No.2. Currently studying at the Mozarteum in Salzburg, he has already appeared with many of the world’s leading orchestras, in the most prestigious concert halls, and he has won a number of important competitions.”
The Pharos Arts Foundation presents this young pianist in a recital supported by PwC in a programme of works by Mozart, Beethoven and Chopin.
Cello and Piano Concert
With Gal Nyska and Ishay Shaer. December 1. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €20. Tel: 22-663871. www.pharosartsfoundation.org
Piano Recital
With 17-year-old Dmitry Ishkhanov. December 9. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €20. Tel: 22-663871. www.pharosartsfoundation.org