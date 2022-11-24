November 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Door damaged in explosion

By Jonathan Shkurko00
An explosive device caused extensive damage to the aluminium door of the main entrance of a residence located in Frenaros on Thursday.

According to police spokesperson Christos Andreou, the explosion took place at around 2.20am.

“The explosive device was placed on the veranda, specifically outside the main entrance of the owner’s residence,” he said.

“The explosion caused extensive damage to the door of the main entrance and to the area around it, which has now been cordoned off.”

Andreou added that police investigations are underway to shed light on the cause of the explosion.

 

