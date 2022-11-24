November 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire service exercise at Vasiliko

By Staff Reporter00
vassiliko security exercise

The fire services will be holding a training exercise in the Vasiliko area, they said in an announcement on Thursday to inform the public.

According to the fire services, the exercise will take place on Friday from 10am at the oil and gas storage facilities of Petrolina Holdings located in the energy centre at Vasiliko.

There will be trucks in the in the area for the exercise, and the fire services has called for the public to not be alarmed.

 

