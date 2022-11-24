November 24, 2022

Man arrested for stealing catalytic converters

By Nikolaos Prakas0127
Police arrested a 36-year-old man at Larnaca airport, under suspicion of stealing catalytic converters from a used motor vehicle parts’ store last year.

According to police, on October 19, 2021, they were alerted by the owner of the store who called them and informed them that a break-in occurred overnight, and a large number of catalytic converters had been taken.

During their investigations, police found that a total of 50 converters had been taken.

Police also received an anonymous tip about a 36-year-old, for whom police received an arrest warrant.

On Wednesday afternoon the man was found at Larnaca airport, after arriving on a flight back to Cyprus.

During their checks, police determined that he was wanted, and he was arrested.

Upon questioning the man is alleged to have admitted to the break-in and robbery of the catalytic converters.

The man is expected to appear in Famagusta District Court over the matter, for which another three individuals have already been arrested.

 

