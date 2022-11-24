November 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Two new functions added to users’ Gesy system

By Nikolaos Prakas097
The health insurance organisation (HIO) said on Thursday that there have been two new functions added to the national health scheme (Gesy) website for users of the system.

The two updates to the website will allow users to have further access to all of their medical history, including being able to see all the referrals, prescriptions and other services they are receiving.

The second update will allow beneficiaries to see for each health service they receive, both the indicative co-payment (which appears when a referral is made and before the final submission of a claim by the provider) and the final co-pay, which is the correct co-pay corresponding to each health care service received by the beneficiary.

HIO said that the two new functions have been added to the beneficiaries’ portal, in the “Beneficiary’s History” section and are accessible to all beneficiaries who have already created and activated their access account.

 

