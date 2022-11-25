November 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus post supports children’s contact with Santa

By Gina Agapiou00

Cyprus post will bring children in contact with Santa Claus for another year this Christmas.

Continuing the Post2Santa tradition, the postal services will deliver children’s letters to Santa Claus as well as his replies without any change.

The Post2Santa service operates with the technological support of CYTA on the Post2santa platform.

Through the platform, communication is made with Santa Claus, who will reply to all children via a festive letterhead and envelope.

This platform will be available until December 16, 2022.

Related Posts

Two doctors under investigation return to work

Gina Agapiou

20 women killed in Cyprus over the last four years

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus improves financial crime compliance but weaknesses remain

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Court case starts against Turkish Cypriot denied entry to Turkey

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus News Digest: Childhood cancers in Cyprus are among the highest in the world

Rosie Charalambous

Women duped out of €1,500 to rent Limassol apartment

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign