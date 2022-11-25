Many event titles have a nice ring to them but a new wine-tasting adventure organised by five local wineries called The Grape Escape is likely among the top we have heard. Inviting wine enthusiasts to a weekend winery tour tasting different grape varieties are Argyrides, Kyperounda, Tsiakkas, Vlassides, and Zambartas wineries on November 26 and 27.
This new communal event invites oenophiles to visit five different wineries for tasting experiences, winery tours and a blind tasting competition. Throughout the event, guests will get to taste six wines, including older vintages at each winery. Presentations by the hospitality teams will show visitors how to taste each wine.
Wine lovers will also be able to take part in the two Grape Escape Challenges. The first is to correctly guess the mystery wine that will be served to guests wearing a blindfold. The top four participants will win five bottles of wine, one from each winery, from older vintages. The second competition is for those who will manage to visit most of the five wineries over the weekend, and two guests will also get a chance to win a wine prize in a raffle draw.
The weekend event happens in collaboration between the wineries but guests are to make their own transport arrangements between each winery in the Limassol district and contact each venue individually to reserve a time slot. Three sessions will take place at each winery on Saturday and Sunday, at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.
At the last tasting session of The Grape Escape, Zambartas Winery has one more experience planned for its guests. The High ‘T’ Commandaria event will take place from 5.30pm to 6.30pm offering a taste of their soon-to-be-released Commandaria 2011 and a barrel sample of their Commandaria base wine 2021. This unique tasting will touch on how a 10-year-old barrel ageing transforms the legendary Commandaria wine. Here’s to a wine-filled weekend!
The Grape Escape
Wine tasting, winery tours and competitions. November 26-27. Argyrides, Kyperounda, Tsiakkas, Vlassides, and Zambartas wineries. 11am, 1pm and 3pm. €10. Tel: 25-942424 (Zambartas), 25-945999 (Argyrides), 25-532043 (Kyperounta), 99-244795 (Tsiakkas), 97-789560 (Vlassides)
High T Commandaria
Tasting of the new Commandaria 2011 wine. November 27. Zambartas winery, Limassol. 5.30pm-6.30pm. €12.50. Tel: 25-942424