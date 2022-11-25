The Regional Museum of Droushia on “Culturescope”

November 25, 2022

In the next segment of Culturescope, showrunner and presenter PAUL LAMBIS visits the village of Droushia in the Paphos region and the vibrant museum that honours and protects Cyprus’ cultural traditions.

Beyond its idyllic setting, breath-taking views, and rural charm, Droushia village in the Paphos region has a lot to offer visitors who are looking for something different, including quirky museums. The Regional Museum of Droushia is a hub of life and culture that showcases rural Cyprus. Home to a wide variety of artefacts, including antique tools, traditional furniture, and bread-making equipment, Droushia’s museum offers live weaving demonstrations and displays of the craft of elaborately decorated, hand-painted calabashes.

In addition to its traditional coffee shops and taverns, visitors can sample homemade halloumi, a mainstay of Cyprus. To experience Cyprus properly, one must venture out towards the charming, tranquil, and traditional villages where a hub of life and culture awaits.

