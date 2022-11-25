November 25, 2022

Two doctors under investigation return to work

The Makarios hospital

Two doctors who are being investigated over the death of a 15-year-old patient returned to work on Friday after the administrative court nullified their suspension.

Health authorities said they “respect” the decision of the court which said on Thursday that the suspension, ordered by the public service commission, was taken without proper investigation and justification.

The Makarios hospital doctors had filed an objection after they were suspended on half pay in October amid a medical investigation against them, saying it was unnecessary since the case file was already before the police.

“As of today, the two doctors take over their duties as before,” spokesman of state health services organisation (Okypy) Charalambos Charilaou told CyBC radio.

He said temporary arrangements had been taken to cover the gap of the health professionals at the hospital, and discussions are taking place to assess the procedures followed in similar cases.

The health ministry, which had requested the doctors’ suspension, said it did so after a relevant administrative investigation and it will respect and study the court’s decision.

“Any decision will be respected, and that decision will be studied,” health ministry spokesman Constantinos Athanasiou said.

The two doctors, together with a third doctor who is a university professor, are under investigation after a 15-year-old girl died following a kidney transplant at the hospital in March.

During the surgery doctors found that the girl, Ioanna Skordi, had tumours. She died a few days later on March 4.

Her family then filed a complaint to the police.

The girl’s parents are believed to have asked for her transfer to Israel, however local doctors said this was unnecessary.

When health ministry director general Christina Yiannaki was informed about the case, a doctor from Israel was contacted to come to Cyprus.

However, the girl died before she was examined by the Israeli doctor.

A preliminary investigation showed possible medical negligence.

 

