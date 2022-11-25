November 25, 2022

Women duped out of €1,500 to rent Limassol apartment

A general view of Limassol

Police were investigating an internet scam on Friday after a 29-year-old woman claimed she was swindled out of over €1,000 for an apartment in Limassol.

According to authorities, the woman had agreed to rent the apartment she saw advertised on various websites in Limassol.

After contacting the individual that had listed the flat, on November 16, she paid €1,500 to confirm the agreement.

She made the payment through a bank deposit that the individual, presenting themselves as the owner of the flat, requested.

After making the deposit, the woman has been unable to communicate with the individual that rented her the apartment.

The electronic crime unit is investigating her claim.

