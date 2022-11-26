November 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Authorities launch smishing TV campaign to warn public about cyber fraud (with video)

By Staff Reporter046
smish

Authorities on Saturday launched a video to help warn the public about smishing.

The campaign is a joint project involving police, the association of Cyprus banks and government cybersecurity authorities.

Smishing is an SMS phishing attack carried out over mobile text messaging.

The first of four TV spots warning people about it was launched on Saturday.

 

 

The campaign, named ASPIS II (Information Security), aims to inform the public about the practices applied by fraudsters in order to gain access to their personal data and bank accounts or to involve them in false procedures with the aim of withdrawal of sums of money.

The information is addressed to the public and especially to those groups fraudsters see as easy targets.

The campaign will consist of four TV spots and four radio spots.

