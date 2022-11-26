November 26, 2022

Investigation into string of burglaries leads to three arrests

Police on Saturday said that three people, two aged 47, and one aged 33 had been arrested as part of an investigation into a string of burglaries and robberies in the Nicosia and Larnaca districts.

“Between the dates of November 14 -24, in the Nicosia and Larnaca districts, there were cases of apartment break-ins and thefts which utilised the same method,” the police said, noting that during the investigation, a vehicle was spotted moving suspiciously in the areas where the burglaries took place in both districts.

The police added that on Friday, November 25, during a coordinated surveillance operation by members of the Nicosia crime investigation unit in the Larnaca district, the suspicious vehicle was spotted. Two people got out and began moving on foot in the area.

After intercepting the pair – the two 47-year-olds – police said that they found on their persons and inside their vehicle various pieces of jewellery and other valuable items, as well as burglary tools.

Police said that one of the suspects admitted to theft and directed them to an apartment in Larnaca where officers with a search warrant found a 33-year-old as well as property “for which no sufficient explanation was given for its possession”.

All three suspects have been arrested.

“So far, testimony has been secured for their involvement in four cases of burglaries and thefts committed in November in Larnaca, while the investigations into their involvement in cases of burglaries in Nicosia continue,” police said.

