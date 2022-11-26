November 26, 2022

Let the music play

By Eleni Philippou00
Culture lovers of all kinds have plenty to see and do this time of the year. Calendars are packed with lots to experience this winter and if it is music you are after, with or without the festive spirit, there are performances for all tastes coming up.

Starting with a little bit of soul, local band Triple Soul will be at Mason Bar in Limassol on Sunday to perform funk, Motown, jazz and soul. Musicians George Kalopedis, Antonis Polikarpou and Dinos Paouros make up the band and they perform for the first time joined by guest bassist Evelthon Michaelides for an evening of good music.

On the last day of the month, Mason Bar will welcome another local music ensemble to its floor. Macumba presents a different approach to Latin music performed by three Cypriots and one Chilean. An explosive cocktail of Brazilian funk, samba, rumba and guaguanco afro-cuban blended through a modern post-jazz aesthetic will sound on November 30. The well-known band plays a lively repertoire which includes original songs and some versions of Latin-Jazz.

To welcome December, Sarah’s Jazz Club in Nicosia invites the Beats ‘n’ Pieces duo for an evening of bossa nova, jazz and Latin. Eleonora Rousou and Alexis Kasinos will play romantic songs about love, in swing, Bolero and Samba rhythms, in Spanish, English and Greek come December 1. Dressed with singing, guitar, flute and melodica, their sets are always full of nostalgia and warmth.

 

Triple Soul

Local band plays live. November 27. Mason Bar, Limassol. 7pm. €10. Tel: 99-211280

Macumba

Latin jazz by local band. November 30. Mason Bar, Limassol. 8pm. €10. Tel: 99-211280

Beats ‘n’ Pieces

Eleonora Rousou and Alexis Kasinos will play romantic songs. December 1. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9pm. Tel: 95-147711

