November 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos municipalities get state-of-the-art street sweepers

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos (centre) at the contract signing

The municipalities of Paphos and Polis Chrysochous on Saturday said their cleaning equipment has been bolstered through the addition of two new state-of-the-art street sweeper vehicles.

The two municipalities jointly issued a notice for the supply and maintenance of the sweepers.

The contract was signed on Friday with Conagro Ltd, a company that imports construction, agricultural and other specialised equipment.

The contract amount for both sweepers amounts to €390,620 plus VAT, bringing the total cost to €464,837.80.

“These are two modern machines based on high specifications and quality, environmentally friendly materials, equipped with two optional electric brush systems and a large capacity waste bin that ensure optimal time and cleaning performance,” the statement said.

“These two sweepers are equipped with a powerful suction engine and special equipment for washing various surfaces and have a sound and dust reduction system to reduce the nuisance created by other sweepers of a similar nature,” it added.

During the signing of the contracts, Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos said that the goal of the municipal authority was to increase the cleanliness of all public roads and sidewalks in all neighbourhoods within the municipal boundaries, at regular intervals.

“With the acquisition of the vehicle, we can provide the workers of the cleaning service with the appropriate means to fight more efficiently for a cleaner Paphos municipality,” Phedonos said.

After thanking the Paphos municipality for undertaking the entire process of announcing and awarding the tenders, Polis Chrysochous mayor Yiotis Papachristophi stated that the new sweeper will significantly contribute to the cleaning services’ efforts, especially with the imminent consolidation of the municipality with 13 communities in the region.

