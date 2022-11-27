November 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Dog attacks girl, 10, and her dog in Nicosia neighbourhood

By Sarah Ktisti00
The dog's owner is currently abroad, meanwhile the canine is being cared for at the local police station

A stray dog attacked a young girl, aged 10, and fatally injured her own small dog in the Agios Dometios neighbourhood of Nicosia on Saturday afternoon, police said.

A 34-year-old woman reported to police that while walking along Andreas Demetriou Street in Agios Dometios with her 10-year-old daughter and their small dog, that they were attacked by a stray dog.

The dog allegedly attacked the 10-year-old on the arm and fatally wounded the family’s small dog.

A 55-year-old woman who was at the scene, intervened to help, resulting in her also being bitten on the arm.

The 34-year-old took the child to a private hospital where she was given first aid and discharged.

The 55-year-old woman went to Nicosia general hospital, where she received first aid treatment before being discharged.

During the police examinations, the stray dog in question was located and taken to Agios Dometios police station, where further tests confirmed the dog was microchipped.

Further examinations revealed that the dog’s owner is currently abroad and returns next Tuesday.

The dog is being safely kept at Agios Dometios police station.

Related Posts

Bishop of Limassol tests positive for Covid-19

Sarah Ktisti

Noose is tightening around Turkish Cypriots

Esra Aygin

Paphos municipalities get state-of-the-art street sweepers

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Bird flu identified at two locations in Famagusta area, poultry owners warned to be alert

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Mandatory road-safety messages to be included in ads for cars and alcohol

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Paphos police book 26 for traffic violations, one arrest

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign