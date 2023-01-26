January 26, 2023

Eighth person arrested after violent incidents on Sunday

Aerial capture of anti-riot police at Sunday's incidents in Limassol

A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with the violent incidents at the memorial service for Eoka leader Georgios Grivas Digenis, police said on Thursday.

He was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total number of arrests to eight.

A special team has been set up to investigate the case, which has so far seen pictures of wanted persons published online as officers dig into the case.

Six people were arrested after police found them and one was arrested after turning himself in.

The clashes began during the memorial service in Limassol, between football fans of Apoel and Apollonas, and resulted in six police officers and two members of the public being injured while cars, shop windows and rubbish bins were damaged.

The fans were armed with stones, firecrackers and continued to fight in the streets after police pushed them out of Digenis’ hideout and tomb during the ceremony.

