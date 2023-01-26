January 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EuropeTurkeyWorld

Turkey: meaningless to restore NATO dialogue with Sweden, Finland

By Reuters News Service0223
NATO, Turkish, Swedish and Finnish flags are seen in this illustration

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday it was “meaningless” to hold a trilateral meeting with Sweden and Finland to discuss their NATO bids after protests this month in Stockholm.

Speaking at a news conference, Cavusoglu also said there is no offer to evaluate Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership seperately.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has said his country wanted to restore NATO dialogue with Turkey after Ankara indefinitely postponed trilateral talks with Sweden and Finland over their membership.

