January 27, 2023

Epic 5G Unlimited Max: everything unlimited for €19,99

Do you want to have it all? Everything unlimited, with 5G speeds, at the lowest price, with the reliability of an award-winning network?

It’s possible… and it’s Epic! With 5G Unlimited Max you can enjoy unlimited minutes, SMS, and GB that run at 5G speeds at only €19,99/month. Why compromise for less?

A one-time offer that proves, once again, Epic means Great network – Great value! You enjoy everything unlimited and at low cost, with the reliability, speed and quality of Epic’s owned and award-winning network.

Connect now with the 5G Unlimited Max plan, and take your communication experience to the next level, without compromising on speed or price. Live and share every moment from wherever you are, enjoying all the capabilities offered by the #1 mobile network in test.

The offer is valid for 24 months to those who connect online at epic.com.cy and for 12 months to those who connect at any Epic store all over Cyprus, at selected associates’ stores, or by calling 159.

And if you are 18-29 years of age, it gets even better! With the Youth Offer, you can enjoy all the benefits of Epic 5G Unlimited Max until you turn 30, regardless of the way you choose to connect.

Learn more information, terms and conditions regarding the 5G Unlimited Max plan at: epic.com.cy.

