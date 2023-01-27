Foreign ministry calls for Unficyp head to demand retraction

The foreign ministry on Friday called on Unficyp chief Colin Stewart to make a specific denial of the Yeni Duzen report that quoted him blaming the Greek Cypriot side for the inaction on the Cyprus problem.

“We want the UN to stick to their mandate and keep hope alive,” ministry spokesman Demetris Demetriou told the Cyprus Mail. The report in the Turkish Cypriot newspaper alleged a chasm had grown between the two sides and the north had been economically and socially integrated with Turkey.

Asked to comment on the proposals that the Greek Cypriot side had made in an effort to return to negotiations, Demetriou said suggestions have been made about Varosha, and that in June there had been a cabinet decision to expand the Green Line regulation to include more products for trade.

In October 2022, commenting on the Green line regulation expansion, Stewart said that substantial progress is being made and at the current rate, official trade on the Green Line will double by the end of the year, including raw processed non-animal food products such as olive oil, tahini and carob syrup.

In addition, he said, the crossing points are starting to become more efficient and expressed hope that they will act more as a gateway to opportunities than a barrier to business.

“The issues [referenced in the article] are problematic, and they do not reflect the reality of the situation,” Demetriou also told CyBC radio on Friday morning, about the positions Stewart is alleged to have said about the Greek Cypriot side.

He added that this is why they want the UN to refute the claims made specifically in the Yeni Duzen article.

Asked whether the Greek Cypriot side has learned more about what was said at the meeting Stewart had with Scandinavian representatives and non-permanent security council member representatives in New York, Demetriou said: “It seems that the references attributed to Mr Stewart happened in the framework of an information session to the group of Scandinavian countries. We are currently gathering more information on what was said at this meeting.”

President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday also requested that Stewart refute the claims made in the article.

On Wednesday, the UN rubbished allegations of bias, following the reports suggesting the Unficyp head Colin Stewart said the Greek Cypriot side only complains when it needs to act.

“We work closely with both sides impartially. we reject any allegations of bias. They are wrong and unfounded,” the UN tweeted.

According to Yeni Duzen’s Cenk Mutluyakali Stewart claimed: “The northern part of Cyprus has now been integrated economically and politically with Turkey. The Greek Cypriot side is the one that needs to act to change the situation. However, all they do is complain, condemn and accuse.”

The journalist said that he confirmed the meeting agenda and comments with two other diplomats, and that he was impressed by Stewart’s “courage”.

Stewart is also reported to have said that on both sides education is used as a tool to unilaterally present the others as the enemy.

“Both sides have conflict museums that show how the other side was inhumane. Yes, tragic things happened, but it wasn’t just one side. Talking only about the past that could no longer be changed will not pave the way for an agreement in the future,” the journalist quoted Stewart as saying.

However, the Greek Cypriot side during Cyprus problem talks in 2017 was criticised for blocking an initiative to have common history books accepted by both sides.

“While the Turkish Cypriot community actively took part in preparations, the Greek Cypriot side did not do any work,” Stewart is reported to have said.