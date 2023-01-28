January 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two arrested for attempted abduction in Paphos

By Nikolaos Prakas0289

Two men have been arrested for the attempted abduction of a 30-year-old man, Paphos police said on Saturday.

According to police, the two men, 26 and 27, had tried to commit the act on Thursday night and were arrested a day later.

In a statement given to police about the incident, the victim said that around 6pm on Thursday, while at a friend’s house, the younger of the two suspects, who was also there, approached him and told him that the older one wanted to solve some issues they had.

He agreed to meet with both of them to talk.

The younger suspect then left the house and returned a little later with two other individuals. According to the victim, the three individuals then attempted to force him out of the house and take him somewhere else.

He managed to fight them off with the help of the homeowner, aged 41, and the three assailants left the scene. The victim told police that the 26-year-old was holding a wooden club, while the other two were holding crowbars and knives.

In his statement to police, he said he then noticed his car had been damaged, while it was parked outside the house. The cost of the damage was estimated to be €1,300.

Arrest warrants were issued for the two men aged 26 and 27 on suspicion of planning to abduct someone, illegally entering a property, carrying weapons, and damaging personal property.

