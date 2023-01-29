January 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Nicosia police investigate attempted murder at nightclub

By Staff Reporter00
ambulance 03

A fight, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday at a nightclub in Nicosia, turned into a murder attempt, police said.

During the fracas, two people aged 24 and 38 were injured and were being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital for stab wounds.

Around 3.15am information was received by police about a fight in the club where they found the injured men.

They were taken by ambulance to the hospital. Their condition is said to be stable.

According to witness accounts, the younger men had argued with another man who attacked him with a kife.

The old man who worked there as a security guard approached the pair to deal with the situation but the armed perpetrator stabbed him in the chest and fled.

Avatar photo

