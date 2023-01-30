January 30, 2023

BoC Visa Debit card aims at reducing marine plastic waste

Bank of Cyprus Visa Debit card

The new Bank of Cyprus (BoC) Visa Debit card is made of plastic recovered from the seas, which would otherwise have ended up in the oceans.

Around 5.25 trillion microplastics pollute the seas today, a problem that has grown worse over the years, and is now causing serious harm to the planet. Given that protecting the environment concerns us all, BoC’s new Visa Debit cards are eco-friendly, made of 70 per cent recovered plastic from the ocean.

Each card is roughly equivalent to a plastic bottle, which, under normal conditions, would have remained in the sea, causing marine pollution.

‘What would you do for a better planet?’

Alongside the card, BoC has launched the “What would you do for a better planet?” campaign.

Via togetherforplanet.com.cy, a website raising awareness on the magnitude of the marine pollution problem, the public can now submit personal suggestions as to how to protect our seas, thus contributing to a better planet.

Everyone’s contribution to the effort to create a safer and healthier environment is imperative!

