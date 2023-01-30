January 30, 2023

Daily News Briefing

In today’s episode, the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp) will be extended for a period of one year instead of the usual six months.

Elsewhere, the final step in removing oil and gas facilities from Larnaca’s beachfront has taken place, opening the way for its development.

There’s also the theft of a bronze statue in Paphos and the agriculture ministry’s clarification that there is no move to forbid anyone from feeding stray cats in public places.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

