January 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AfricaBanking and FinanceBusinessInternational

Nigeria launches domestic card scheme in cashless bid

By Reuters News Service059
nigeria

Nigeria’s central bank on Thursday launched a domestic card scheme to rival foreign cards like Mastercard and Visa, hoping to enhance its drive to make Africa’s biggest economy a cashless society and save the country foreign transaction fees.

The announcement by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor Godwin Emefiele follows the bank’s decision last year to phase out old higher denomination bank notes.

Emefiele told a virtual launch of the “AfriGo” card scheme that although penetration of card payments in Nigeria had grown over the years, many citizens remained excluded.

“The challenges that have limited the inclusion of Nigerians include the high cost of card services as a result of foreign exchange requirements of international card schemes and the fact that existing card products do not address local peculiarities of the Nigerian market,” said Emefiele.

AfriGo is owned by CBN and Nigerian banks and Emefiele said that Nigeria was joining China, Russia, India and Turkey in launching a domestic card scheme.

International card service providers like Mastercard and Visa would not be stopped in Nigeria, he added.

“Rather, it (AFRIGO) is aimed at providing more options for domestic consumers whilst also promoting the delivery of services in a more innovative, cost effective and competitive manner,” he said.

Africa’s most populous nation Nigeria, has more than 200 million people and the majority still use cash because they live in rural areas where there are not banks.

Related Posts

GM, Ford must convince investors they can profit as prices fall

Reuters News Service

Cypriot based tech firm automates investment decisions process

Panis Pieri

Data regulations weigh heavily on business decisions

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Offshore wind farms move ahead full sail with underwater help

CM Guest Columnist

For automakers, the EV surge is everything everywhere all at once

Reuters News Service

Gold subdued as US data backs Fed rate stance

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign