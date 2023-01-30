January 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Retrospective exhibition of Akis Theodosiou to be held at CyBC

By Eleni Philippou00
65web

A retrospective exhibition of paintings by Akis Theodosiou, a CyBC employee of 39 years, will open on the last day of January at the broadcaster and inaugurated by President Nicos Anastasiades.

Opening on January 31, the exhibition will take place at CyBC’s File Room and will remain open until February 15. Curating the exhibition is Gloria Kassianidou, director of Gloria Gallery in Nicosia.

Theodosiou is a painter and iconographer, born in the village of Palaichori in 1946. He studied at the Pancyprian High School where he had Adamantios Diamantis and Telemachos Kanthos as painting teachers. Upon his graduation, he was honoured with the art prize, while at the same time, he organised his first solo exhibition at the High School. In 1965 he took part in the first group exhibition of the newly established Cyprus Chamber of Fine Arts (EKATE) while in 1967 he was hired at the CyBC, where he served as a cinematographer as well as in other positions until he retired in 2006.

His next solo exhibition took place in 1980 in Nicosia. Theodosiou was particularly involved with iconography, having painted the chapel of Ayia Marina in the nursing home of the same name, while his icons can be found in many churches and private collections. In 1976, the Archbishop and President Makarios selected him to create a full-length portrait of him, measuring 2×3 meters, which still adorns the building of the Archbishop’s Palace.

His third solo exhibition took place in January 2008 in Nicosia and now, continuing in the same footsteps, his retrospective exhibition will be once more opened by the current president.

 

Akis Theodosiou

Retrospective exhibition of Akis Theodosiou. January 31-February 15. File Room, CyBC, Nicosia. Opening night: 6.45pm. 10am-1pm and 3pm-8pm, except for weekend afternoons. Tel: 22-762605

Related Posts

Who you gonna call? Lockwood & Co!

Constantinos Psillides

Free screenings of independent films in Larnaca

Eleni Philippou

Nicosia weekend events to welcome February

Eleni Philippou

Recital for solo guitar

Eleni Philippou

Travelling printmaker’s exhibition opens in Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Recitals, concerts and gigs coming up

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign