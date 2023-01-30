January 30, 2023

Yellow weather warning in place for Monday

The meteorological service has issued a yellow warning for rain and isolated thunderstorms in effect from 11am until 6pm on Monday, affecting mainly the eastern parts of the island.

Rainfall is likely to reach between 35-50 millimeters per hour at times.

