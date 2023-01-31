January 31, 2023

Cyprus Airways announces weekly flights to Dubai

Cyprus Airways announced on Tuesday that it has secured a license and landing slots to operate up to three weekly flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to its announcement, flights will operate to and from Dubai International Airport (DXB).

It is noted that this new route will connect Cyprus with the Emirates, creating multiple connectivity options with the Middle East, the Far East and other global destinations.

“We are excited to announce today a major milestone in our plans to further connect Cyprus to the world. Opening flights to Dubai was high on our agenda and we worked very hard to secure rights and slots to run such services. The United Arab Emirates is another important gateway we are adding to our ever-growing network. This important addition is in line with our commitment and plans to better serve local communities, businesses and open up new tourism opportunities in Cyprus,” Cyprus Airways CEO, Paul Sies said.

The three-and-a-half-hour flights will begin March 27 operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, with fares starting at €649.

The flight from Larnaca will operate every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 15.15 (local time) with an arrival time of 19.45 (local time). The flight from Dubai to Larnaca will operate on the same days, with a departure time of 20.55 (local time) and an arrival time of 23.35 (local time).

