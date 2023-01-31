January 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Paul Lambis069
image

In today’s episode, Wind Energy Association Secretary Christos Tsingis said yesterday that the state must immediately install a centralised renewable energy storage system, and that it was unacceptable for the public to be encouraged to continue with residential photovoltaic installations. In other news, Interior Minister Nicos Nouris admitted mistakes in the management of the citizenship-by-investment scheme, but said that by late 2020 – when the programme was nixed – many flaws had been corrected compared to the situation at its inception in 2007. And hundreds of animals are being poisoned daily, and the stray dog crisis is worse than ever, according to the Cyprus Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CSPCA).

All these stories and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail. Subscribe to Cyprus Beat for daily news updates delivered directly to your inbox: www.cyprusbeat.com

Related Posts

‘Here to stay,’ presidential candidate Demetriades tells supporters

Staff Reporter

Travelling Drama International Short Film Festival has screenings all over Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus Airways announces weekly flights to Dubai

Iole Damaskinos

Today’s Weather: Rainy and windy

Staff Reporter

Paphos police looking for female suspect in statue theft

Iole Damaskinos

Road closure in Paphos due to quarry companies protest

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign