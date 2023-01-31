January 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Here to stay,’ presidential candidate Demetriades tells supporters

By Staff Reporter00
ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ Α.ΔΗΜΗΤΡΙΑΔΗ
Presidential candidate Achilleas Demetriades

Independent presidential candidate Achilleas Demetriades sent a message of hope for a reunited Cyprus in his speech at a final election event in Nicosia on Monday.

The presidential hopeful called on everyone to exercise their right to vote with dignity, and said his candidacy gives the opportunity for a new social movement to make its voice heard.

“The presidential elections are only the beginning. We will also be together the day after. I have come to stay,” the candidate told his audience, adding that his aim is to put an end to corruption and complicity so that young people can have prospects for the future and exit the “vicious circle” that the outgoing president and his three close associates have put us in.

“We can change things, by aligning ourselves with Europe, with energy serving as a catalyst for a settlement and by regaining our credibility in the EU, the UN and the Council of Europe,” the independent candidate said, noting that we need a change in faces, policies and behaviour and to convince others of our intentions with actions and not with words.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Travelling Drama International Short Film Festival has screenings all over Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Cyprus Airways announces weekly flights to Dubai

Iole Damaskinos

Today’s Weather: Rainy and windy

Staff Reporter

Paphos police looking for female suspect in statue theft

Iole Damaskinos

Road closure in Paphos due to quarry companies protest

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign