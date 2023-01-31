Lidl promotes conscious nutrition

How we eat has an enormous impact on our health and the environment. That’s why Lidl has now adopted an international package of measures designed to support conscious nutrition. By developing its assortment and communication, the fresh food discounter aims to make it easier for customers to make conscious purchase decisions for healthy, sustainable products in the future.
So, how can some 10 billion people lead a healthy diet in 2050 without destroying the planet? This is the question that led leading scientists of the EAT-Lancet Commission to develop the Planetary Health Diet. It is a predominantly plant-based diet and promotes products with a small carbon footprint. Based on this diet model, Lidl aims to offer its customers the best range of products for a mindful and sustainable way of living by 2025. Specifically, this involves measures such as the following:
Expansion of plant-based assortment
The production of animal products has the biggest impact on the environment globally. The more plant-based products we consume, the more we are doing for the environment, for biodiversity, and for our own health. That’s why, by 2025, Lidl will consistently increase the proportion of plant-based sources of protein in its assortment – including by expanding its range of vegan products, such as the “Vemondo” own brand. From 2023, the discounter will calculate the proportion of animal protein sources compared to plant-based ones in its products and make this information transparent.
More whole grains in Lidl own brands
Recent studies like the Global Nutrition Report show: whole grains are the most important factor when it comes to growing old in good health. Whole-grain products contain more fibre, which promotes good gut health and so helps to prevent health risks like diabetes and cardiovascular disease. By 2025, Lidl will therefore gradually increase the proportion of whole grains in its own-brand items.
New standards in children’s marketing
You learn how to lead a healthy diet at an early age. From January 2023, with the exception of promotional items at Christmas, Easter, and Halloween, Lidl will therefore no longer advertise any foods to children that are high in saturated fatty acids, sugar, or salt. In taking this action, Lidl is following the recommendation made by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The discounter will also promote the marketing of a healthy and sustainable diet for children.
