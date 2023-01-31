January 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Murder attempt in Nicosia central prison

By Andria Kades02
ÊÅÍÔÑÉÊÅÓ ÖÕËÁÊÅÓ
File photo: Nicosia central prison

Police on Tuesday said it was investigating a murder attempt at the Nicosia central prisons.

In a very brief statement, police said the report had been filed by a 43-year-old man who said he was attacked by a 22-year-old on Saturday. Both men are currently inmates at the central prisons.

Earlier, Politis reported a Syrian prisoner tried to strangle his Greek Cypriot inmate, and other prisoners intervened to stop the attack. According to the report, the Greek Cypriot briefly lost consciousness and reported the incident to police, claiming he had warned the inmate was dangerous as he had been allegedly aggressive in the days prior to the attack.

The Greek Cypriot has reportedly been moved to a different wing for his safety.

